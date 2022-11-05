Norman “Ray” Maldonado, 66, of El Campo, died Nov. 1, 2022 in El Campo.
Norman “Ray” Maldonado, 66, of El Campo, died Nov. 1, 2022 in El Campo.
He was born May 13, 1956 to the late Nicholas and Mary Maldonado. He was employed by AT&T for 44 years.
Norman enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially loved his grandchildren. Riding his Harley was a joy he shared with his sons.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cathy; sons, Norman Maldonado Jr. and wife Carissa of Lafayette, La.; Roy Cantu III of Edinburg; Nicholas Maldonado and wife Cecilia of El Campo; Michael Maldonado and wife Maria of Missouri City; and Eric Maldonado of El Campo; grandchildren, Breanna, Hailey, Jordan, Makayla, Raelyn, Braylon, Emagine, Jade, Gabriella Maldonado and Matthew Avendano.
Visitation for the wake started at 5 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Funeral Home concluding at 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Grace Point Community Church, 820 W. Loop, El Campo. Interment will follow at LaColonia Cemetery.
Pallbearers are his sons Norman Jr., Nicholas, Michael, Roy and David Espericueta Jr. along with Edward Falcon III. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren.
Wheeler Funeral Home, 543-3512, is handling arrangements.
