Virginia “Ginger” Redwine Sanchez went to Heaven on Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on April 9,1941 in El Campo to parents, Elmer and Eleanor Redwine.
She was a loving wife to Steve Sanchez for 59 years and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, who she loved very much. She loved to make cookies with her chil- dren and grandchildren.
She lived in El Campo all her life where she was a cook at Nightingale Hospital and at El Campo Memorial Hos- pital for 40 years. She was a very good cook.
She is survived by her children, Cecil and wife Brenda, David and wife Donna, Eddie and Michael and Norma and husband Kevin Halla; brother, Ernest Redwine; 21 grand- children and 41 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her parents; son, Steve R. Sanchez; daughter, Sandra Sanchez; brother, Elmer Redwine; sisters, Minnie Miller, Mary Ella Pruett and Evelyn Marchum.
Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Triska Fu- neral Home and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Triska Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery in Louise.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Steven, Chase and William Sanchez, John Cionek, Bobby Kotlar and great- nephew, Javier Pardon.
