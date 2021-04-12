Jerry Courtney

Jerry Wayne Courtney, 74, of El Campo, formerly of Houston, passed away April 9, 2021. He was born Dec. 15, 1946 in San Antonio to George and Viola Clauson Courtney.
Jerry had the rare combination of powerful intellect and pure common sense. His personality was a force to behold. A person always knew where Jerry stood on almost every issue, yet his heart was as tender and as large as his personality and physical stature. A good TV drama, or a sweet moment with a pet would tear him up in an instant.
He was a brilliant, self-taught man who became an architect/engineer specializing in glass structures. He had a successful business for over 30 years, and a project he was especially proud of was the Cockrell Butterfly House at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Through his professional career he made many close lifetime friends, who admired and respected his talent.
He loved God and life. He was an “adventure man.” An avid romantic, he loved music, motorcycle racing, scuba diving, dancing (and he was good!), New York City, Broadway musicals, fishing, boating, speeding in his Corvettes and later, his mini van (which he swore was a superior machine), snow skiing, TV and movies with good acting and strong stories, his family, and of course, his beloved Houston Astros!
He was unforgettable. Anyone who ever met him, remembers him. He made an impression everywhere he went and on every person he ever encountered. He will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sanders Courtney; daughters, Christi Lea Courtney, Michelle Rene Courtney Schendel and husband Dean, Carlyle Ashcroft, Stacey L. Kmiec and Wendy L. Valenta and husband Scott; grandchildren, Jeffrey Galleymore and wife Sabrina, Zachary Galleymore, Danielle Smith and husband Lukas, Kyler Valenta and fiancé Sonya, Megan Kmiec, Shaelyn and Hanna Schendel; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Theodore and Finley Smith and Raelynn and Laney Galleymore; his four legged son, Rudy; brother, Dale Allen Courtney and numerous other family members.
Memorial services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Coastal Conservation Association of Texas (https://ccatexas.org/) and the Amyloidosis Foundation (https://amyloidosis.org/).
