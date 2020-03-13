John Fuentes Jr., 57 of Bay City, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1962 in Houston to John G. Fuentes and Elisa V. Fortanelli.
He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City.
He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Fuentes and Diane Montoya both of Bay City, sons Jason Fuentes and wife Jennifer of Pearland, Jonathan Fuentes of Bay City, grandchildren Madilynn Fuentes, Jackson Fuentes, Robert Lee Fletcher, Ariana Fuentes, sisters Rosa Linda Fuentes and Cynthia Lopez both of El Campo, Elizabeth Fuentes of Garwood, brothers Joe A. Fuentes of El Campo and Agustin Fortanelli Jr. of Louise, and numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Margaret Fuentes and Patricia Fonseca.
Visitation began at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Robert Catholic Church with Rev. Robert Guerra officiating.
Burial followed at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Nick Sedillo, Miguel Sedillo, Chris Pacheco, Luis Fonseca ,Justin Arrambide and Jeremy Arrambide.
Condolences may be shared with the family at triskafuneralhome.com.
