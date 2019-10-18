Dana Heffner

Dana John (D.J.) Heffner, 72, of Wharton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Hospital in Houston following a lengthy illness. Dana was born Nov. 4, 1946 in Houma, La. to Walter F Heffner Sr. and Margaret Bertha Toups Heffner.
Dana was raised in Corpus Christi area and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1965. He later attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Dana served our country proudly in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in February 1970. Dana worked in the air conditioning and heating industry for many years. He married the love of his life, Gloria Ann Brod on July 22, 1978 in Wharton. Dana enjoyed yard work and could be seen many days mowing his yard and painting his house. He loved to tinker around on the back porch and build things. He was known as being very artistic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dwight D. (Ike) Heffner and Walter F (Sonny) Heffner Jr.
Dana is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gloria Heffner of Wharton; son, Gary Heffner of Wharton; daughters, Sheri Heffner of Wharton, Denee Green of El Campo and Kristina Senf and husband Robert of Wharton; sisters, Sister Dana Marie Heffner of Osyka Miss., Mary Erdelt and husband Don of Wharton and Tammye Kelley and husband Sam of Leon Springs; brothers, Gerard Heffner and wife Beverly of Pleasenton and Richard Heffner and wife Frances of Wharton; grandchildren, Tanner Heffner and wife Ashlea, Chloe Firkins and husband Chase, Nikolaus Housos, Madisyn Scarlett, Davin Hicks, Korbin Hicks, Aubree Penrice, Skylar Penrice, Karli Senf and Kinsley Senf and great-grandchildren, Gracie Heffner, Cohen Heffner and Emily Firkins.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 21 at Wharton Funeral Home after 6 p.m. A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford with Father Charles Dwomoh celebrating the funeral Mass and Rite of Committal. Cremation will follow the services.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tanner Heffner, Nikolaus Firkins, Christopher Heffner, Matthew Heffner, Richard Heffner, Robert Senf and E.J. Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Heffner, Davin Hicks, Korbin Hicks, Charles Bartosh and John Veselka. Military honors and flag presentation ceremony were under the auspices of the members of Wharton American Legion Post No. 4474.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s hospital or Charity of your Choice in his honor.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
