Delia Gutierrez

Delia Dominguez Gutierrez, lovingly known as Dee, passed away Sept. 3, 2020 at the age of 61. She was born July 31, 1959 in El Campo, and had worked at IC Manufacturing in customer service and the past 20 years as cashier/head teller at First State Bank where her warm friendly smile will be remembered by all who met her. She loved to bowl and go shopping.
She is survived by her mother, Sulema G. Dominguez; husband of 42 years, Guillermo “Willie” Gutierrez Jr., both of El Campo; daughter, Melissa Barker of Richmond; sisters, Rosalina Kramer and husband Ferris of El Campo, Linda Hoenshell of Alvin and brother, Joe Dominguez of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Dominguez; brother-in-law, Keith Hoenshell; niece, Chloe Smith and nephew, Chad Dominguez.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Triska Funeral Home. She will be moved to St. Robert’s at 2 p.m. for viewing with the Parish Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Joe Dominguez, Ferris Kramer, Andrew Perez, Keith Crume, Joshua Canales and Joseph Canales.
Due to the CDC guidelines for the pandemic, masks are required at the funeral home and church and seating will be limited.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
