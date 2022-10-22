Martina Lumbreras Olmeda

Martina Lumbreras Olmeda

Martina Lumbreras Olmeda of El Campo, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born Nov. 29, 1942 in Lantana, to Isidro and Eusebia Olmeda Lumbreras. She was a long time member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children Martina Gonzales, Laura Jaramillo, Pauline Zamora and Pete Gonzales Jr., all of El Campo; sister Eufrasia Almeda Garcia, and brother Pedro Ponce; 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

