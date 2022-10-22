Martina Lumbreras Olmeda of El Campo, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born Nov. 29, 1942 in Lantana, to Isidro and Eusebia Olmeda Lumbreras. She was a long time member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children Martina Gonzales, Laura Jaramillo, Pauline Zamora and Pete Gonzales Jr., all of El Campo; sister Eufrasia Almeda Garcia, and brother Pedro Ponce; 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pedro Gonzales Sr., son Martin Olmeda and sisters Dominga Serrano, Eugenia Moreno and Ramona Montalvo.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Augustine Owusu-Peprah officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Israel Uvalle Jr., Jose Fragoso Sr., Jose Fragoso Jr., Pete Gonzales, Tyler Barlett and Adrian Ramos.
Martina will always be remembered for her kind and loving heart, and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
