Farryl David Holub, 69, of Danevang, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1953 in Wharton County to the late Edmund and Gloria Holub of El Campo.
After graduating from Texas A&M University, Farryl worked as everything from certified public accountant to farmer and professional hunting guide. He enjoyed hauling his girls to horse shows, hunting wherever he could, and competitive cowboy action shooting with the Single Action Shooting Society where he shot under the alias Czexican Dave, which he selected because he “was Czech and loved Mexican food.”
He is survived by his wife Marti Holub of Danevang, daughter, Jillian Pace and husband Will of Comfort; daughter, Jessica Rumbaugh and husband Ben of Pflugerville; grandchildren, Blakelee and Jesse Pace and Kai and Bailey Rumbaugh.
Visitation at 1 p.m. and memorial service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Celebration of Life will follow at the El Campo Fire Training Field Building.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) Scholarship Foundation, Inc under his competitive shooting alias - Czexican Dave.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo, TX 77437 543-3681.
(0) comments
