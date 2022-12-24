Farryl David Holub

May 26, 1953 - December 20, 2022

Farryl David Holub, 69, of Danevang, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1953 in Wharton County to the late Edmund and Gloria Holub of El Campo.

After graduating from Texas A&M University, Farryl worked as everything from certified public accountant to farmer and professional hunting guide. He enjoyed hauling his girls to horse shows, hunting wherever he could, and competitive cowboy action shooting with the Single Action Shooting Society where he shot under the alias Czexican Dave, which he selected because he “was Czech and loved Mexican food.”

