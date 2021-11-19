Travis W. Sherrill, of Victoria, died Nov. 15, 2021 at the age of 57. He was born Jan. 3, 1964 in Beeville, to Jerry Sherrill and Wanda Evelyn Reynolds Reeves. He was an oilfield driller.
He is survived by his mother; sons, Brandon Sherrill and Tyson Sherrill of El Campo; grandson Wyatt Sherrill, and sister Patricia Portillo of Victoria and several nieces.
Visitation will be noon - 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm at Triska Funeral Home with Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brandon and Tyson Sherrill, Patrick Wheeler, Vic Jaks, Johnny Henderson and Preston Lopez.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Services are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
