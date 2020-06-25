Irene Estraca

Irene Mireles Estraca, 83, of El Campo, passed away June 23, 2020. She was born July 28, 1936 in Charco, TX to Jose and Lucas Sanchez Mireles.
She is survived by her daughters, Lucas Vallejo and husband Robert and Rosa Estraca, both of El Campo; sons, Fermin Estraca and wife Susie of Bay City, David Estraca Jr. and wife Dianna of Galveston, Peter Estraca and wife Sharon of Palacios and Jerry Estraca and wife Brandi of Spring; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and brother, Reynaldo Mireles of El Campo.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Estraca Sr. and siblings, Martin Mireles, Alberto Mireles, Epolito Mireles, Juanita Delgado, Maria Delgado, Alfredo Mireles, Loreto Mireles, Estella Alvarado, Maria Luisa Huerta and Guadalupe Ramos.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rickie Benavidez, Kai Carrion, Jason Young, Daniel Santillan, Joseph Estraca and Jason Helton. Honorary pallbearers will be Samantha Estraca, Seth Benavidez, Sebastian Benavidez and Anabelle Carrion.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
