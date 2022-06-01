Aida Moreno Debo, of El Campo, passed away May 30, 2022. She was born on Aug. 24,1934 in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Emilio and Florentina Rodriguez Moreno.
She is survived by her daughters, Irma Ochoa, Leticia Sliva and spouse Terry, Susanna Ozuna and spouse Chon; sons, Edwardo Debo, and Arturo Debo and wife Robyn; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Alicia Moreno and brother Luis Lauro Moreno.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesus Debo; and brother Emilio Moreno.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Triska Funeral Home with Deacon Adrian Canales officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Alex Ochoa, Andrew Sliva, Jacob Sliva, Brett Debo, Matthew Sliva, Daniel Benavidez, and Nicolas Debo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
