Christopher Lee Williams, 36, of Katy passed away on March 6, 2022. He was born on July 7, 1985 in El Campo to Danny and Cynthia Hlavinka Williams.
He was a purchasing manager for Air Specialist Pearland
Chris was an avid sports fan and loved the Texans especially. On the weekends he could be found playing Topgolf, watching UFC, grilling or spending time at home with his family and his beloved dog, Sophie.
During the summer Chris lived for going to float the river and the beach. He was known to be a talented cook, dancing with all his wife’s friends at every event, being a master of Texas Hold Em, eating chips and salsa with everything, having the loudest most infectious laugh and his love for his job and the industry he worked in.
He was a great son, brother and brother-in-law. He called his Mama at least once a week and loved to play with his nieces and nephews.
Chris was a wonderful husband and father; he was the heartbeat of his family. No matter how many hours he worked, he always made time to be at every concert and event. He lived for the day he could watch Jackson play high school football and to one day move to the coast so he could take his wife out on the boat every night after work.
Survivors include his parents of Louise, wife of 12 years Cathryn Ferrell Williams of Katy, children Jackson, Addison, and Jincy Williams, and brother Daniel Edwards Williams and wife Amanda of Louise, parents-in-law Curtis and Joyce Ferrell, brother-in-law Chase Ferrell and wife Emily, nieces and nephews Britney, Danny, Conner, Evie, Charlie and Etta and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leroy and Lillie Mae Williams and Edward F. and Josephine Hlavinka.
Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 14 at First Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Williams, Danny Williams, Jackson Williams, Chase Ferrell, Jeffery Green, Cody Zboril, Joe Willis and Steven Casinger.
An account has been established for the benefit of his children at Prosperity Bank account ending in 4668.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, 979-543-3681.
