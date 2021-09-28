Maria Irene Puentes, 86, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. She was born Dec. 31, 1934 to Nicasio and Maria Louisa Reyna Avendano in Linares, Neuvo Leon, Mexico.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Celestino Puentes Sr. of El Campo; sons, Antonio Puentes of El Campo, Celestino Puentes Jr. and wife Rosa Maria of Stafford, Noe Puentes Sr. of El Campo, Saul Puentes and wife Nancy of El Campo, Emmanuel Puentes and his wife Allison of Colorado; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother Jessie Avendano and sister, Rosa Elva Quintana Avendano.
She was preceded by her parents, Nicasio and Maria Louisa Reyna Avendano; brothers, Jesus Hernandez, Herman Avendano and Jose Louis Avendano and sister, Marcela Aleman.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church and funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Antonio Puentes, Celestino Puentes Jr., Noe Puentes Sr., Saul Puentes and Emmanuel Puentes.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Amanda, Adrianna, Gabriela, Taylor, Madison, Ginny, Danielle, Hope, Toni, Antonio Jr., Noe Jr., Christopher and Marco.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
