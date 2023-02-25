Velma Ruth (Horton) Hodges passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, three days shy of her 96th birthday. She was born Feb. 25, 1927 in El Campo to parents William Henry Horton and Lillie Miller Horton. She is survived by her sons Billy and wife Patti, David and wife Deanne, Barry and wife Sherry and Greg. Grandchildren include Matt Hodges (Kristin), Blake Hodges (Samira), Tara Hodges, Lori Allen (Brad), Brian Hodges (Lisa), Heather Dybala (Jared), Blair Fletcher (Josh), Jes Stautzenberger (Licia) and Tammy Gonzales (Joe). Also surviving are 19 great grandchildren, one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild on the way, her brother, Harold Horton and many nieces and nephews, all dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-daughter Jean Stautzenberger, sister, Etta Baldwin, Doris Adams, Clara Belle, and brothers Delno, Leroy, and Donald Horton.
Velma married William J. Hodges in 1951. Settling in El Campo, they raised their four sons and, in 1975, she was instrumental in establishing Hodges Welding Supply alongside her husband and son David. It truly became a family business when sons Billy, Barry and Greg joined shortly thereafter.
Velma was a wonderful, loving mother to her four sons, their wives and all the grandbabies she helped take care of. She was an avid gardener and her beautiful plants and yard resulted in two Yard of the Month Awards. In addition, she was very talented in painting and creating beautiful needle work, many of which she gifted to family and friends. Velma and Bill loved to travel and did so extensively. In their later years they even acquired an RV to continue this pastime. She was a proud member of the Sunshine Ladies for many years. Kids and grandkids were amused at Velma’s love for a good bonfire and she truly got to indulge as she and Bill cleared land for the cabin built in Morales. The Lazy H Ranch was a gathering place for many fishing and hunting excursions and made unforgettable memories. Velma had a great faith in God and was a member of the First Baptist Church. She truly will be missed by all that knew her.
A special thank you to the staff of Garden Villa who took such loving care of our mother and grandmother. Also, to her doctors and her beloved hairdresser Patsy Bubela.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Houston Hospice of El Campo, or to a favorite charity.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 4-6 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 25. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 27, at First Baptist Church in El Campo, the Reverends Rick DuBroc and Jimmy Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be Jes Stautzenberger, Matt Hodges, Blake Hodges, Brian Hodges, Josh Fletcher, Jared Dybala and Anthony Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
Wheeler Funeral Home, 612 W Jackson, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3512.
To plant a tree in memory of Velma • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.