Velma Ruth (Horton) Hodges passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, three days shy of her 96th birthday. She was born Feb. 25, 1927 in El Campo to parents William Henry Horton and Lillie Miller Horton. She is survived by her sons Billy and wife Patti, David and wife Deanne, Barry and wife Sherry and Greg. Grandchildren include Matt Hodges (Kristin), Blake Hodges (Samira), Tara Hodges, Lori Allen (Brad), Brian Hodges (Lisa), Heather Dybala (Jared), Blair Fletcher (Josh), Jes Stautzenberger (Licia) and Tammy Gonzales (Joe). Also surviving are 19 great grandchildren, one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild on the way, her brother, Harold Horton and many nieces and nephews, all dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-daughter Jean Stautzenberger, sister, Etta Baldwin, Doris Adams, Clara Belle, and brothers Delno, Leroy, and Donald Horton.

