On Feb. 6, 1990 Nathan John Garcia was born to parents, Rene and Olivia Garcia. He was a unique and precious miracle from God. Although he came into this world with a short life expectancy and went through numerous difficulties in life he overcame and lived with a blissful heart. He was a devoted Christian who loved going to church and very much enjoyed listening to Christian music, so much so that he played his tambourine during worship and at home. Everyone that met Nathan fell in love with him immediately. If you were ever feeling blue and crossed paths with him, he’d make you smile and brighten your day. That’s just the type of person he was. Always touching people’s hearts.
On July 21st , 2022 Nathan was called home, our hearts are shattered but not broken, because of our faith. He didn’t gain his wings on that day but rather was born with them. For 32 years Nathan had brought us love and peace. He was an angel sent from heaven. We will miss him dearly, but he has left us with such beautiful memories. He will be in our hearts for eternity until we see him again.
