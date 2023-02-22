Kenneth Eugene Green

Ken was born October 10, 1944 in El Campo, Texas. Ken passed peacefully at home on January 26, 2023,after a very long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Ken was the youngest of three children of Donald and Opal McEwin Green. His father was in the Navy, stationed in Pearl Harbor, when Ken was born, so they met for the first time when Ken was a year old.
Ken attended El Campo public schools and graduated with honors in 1963. He graduated with an AA from Wharton Junior College in 1965 and received a Mechanical Engineering degree from Texas A & M University in 1968.
Ken excelled academically and athletically, holding many offices throughout his school years, including President of his Senior Class, President of the Science Club and member of the National Honor Society. He also had a love of music. He was a self-taught musician, playing piano by ear and several other instruments; and, having a beautiful baritone voice, he sang with the Singing Cadets at TAMU.
But most of all, Ken had a geuine love of people, and he was happiest when he could bring a smile to someone’s face.
Ken played many sports throughout his youth, including football and baseball, going with his team to State three years as pitcher. When he retired and moved to East Texas, golfing became his full-time profession, which he played almost daily with his faithful companion Hammer by his side.
Other leisure activities included working complex mathematical problems for fun, and he was an avid reader of historical nonfiction. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and served on the board of directors of his country club, as well as being actively involved in many outreach programs of his church St. James on the Lake Episcopal. Ken worked as a petroleum engineer throughout his adult life, starting with Getty Oil Company in Louisiana, but soon returning to his roots in South Texas.
A confirmed bachelor at age 29, he met his wife Shirley when he went to work for a corrosion engineering company in Houston in 1973. Soon after, he accepted a job
In Corpus Christi, Texas. They married October 6, 1973, and made their home in Portland, Texas, where they lived for the next 29 years, before retiring and moving to Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp, Texas, south of Dallas and closer to family.
Ken never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was one of the kindest and most tenderhearted men you will ever meet. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved dog Hammer; his father and mother, Donald and Opal McEwin Green; brother-in-law Gilbert Drab; father and mother-in-law, Richard Van Horn and Nell Van Horn Myers; and brother-in-law Nolan “Sonny” Olive.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Van Horn Green; his sister Deanna Green Drab; his brother Donald Green and wife Barbara Kainer Green; brother-in-law Alan Van Horn; mother-in-law Joann Van Horn; sisters-in-law Deborah Meadows and husband Walter and Robin Olive; as well as many very dear and much loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In keeping with Ken’s love of animals and his fellow man, his family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to your local animal shelter or rescue group or one of the many outreach programs of St. James on the Lake Episcopal in Ken’s memory. A memorial service celebrating Ken’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at St. James on the Lake Episcopal, Kemp, Texas.
