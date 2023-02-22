Kenneth Eugene Green

Ken was born October 10, 1944 in El Campo, Texas. Ken passed peacefully at home on January 26, 2023,after a very long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Ken was the youngest of three children of Donald and Opal McEwin Green. His father was in the Navy, stationed in Pearl Harbor, when Ken was born, so they met for the first time when Ken was a year old.

