Shirley Cowden Hunt, age 89, of Garwood passed away on March 18, 2022. She was born Jan. 16, 1933 in Tulsa, Okla.
She was the only child of Thomas Malone and Eunice Moody Cowden. After the death of her father when she was 10 years old, Shirley and her mother moved to Texarkana to be close to family. Her mother later married Chester Bryan Shofner.
Shirley attended schools in Tulsa, Texarkana and Abilene, where she completed her sophomore year at Abilene Christian College.
It was there that she met Dale Hunt of Garwood and they were married on July 6, 1953, enjoying almost 62 wonderful years until his death in 2015.
After living in El Paso for two years while Dale served in the U.S. Army, they returned to Garwood and engaged in the rice and cattle business with their brother-in-law Alton Smith.
Shirley was devoted to her church, her family and her community. She was a dedicated member of the El Campo Church of Christ and taught Bible school for many years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She enjoyed her close-knit Garwood community and the hospitality that was shown to her when she moved there with Dale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters-in-law Glenna Hunt Langford and husband Otto of Bonham and Shirley Hunt Smith and husband Alton of Garwood and brother-in-law James Wesson of Snyder.
Shirley is survived by three children, son Daryl Hunt and wife Sherrye of Abilene, and their children Trey Hunt and Taylor Hart and husband Aaron; daughter Renee Faas and husband Darrell of Glen Flora, and their children Briana Young and husband Logan and Braden Faas; and daughter Rachelle Cook and husband Charlie of Victoria, and their children Carley Gipson and husband Tyler, Kelsey Ford and husband Cason, and Audrey and Natalie Cook; six great grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law Janet Wesson of Snyder and brother-in-law Robert Hunt and wife Jean of Houston.
Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at the El Campo Church of Christ, 311 E. Calhoun. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the El Campo Church of Christ.
Pallbearers will be Braden Faas, Cason Ford, Tyler Gipson, Aaron Hart, Jesse Ovard and Logan Young.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Christ, 311 E. Calhoun, El Campo, TX 77437, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 131, Garwood, TX 77442.
Special thanks to April Webb, Anita Martinez, Carol West, Amanda Earls, Rosa Garza, Flora Garcia, Mary Nightengale, Sherrie Johnson and Janet Johnson for their compassionate care.
Special thanks also to Cathy Banda for helping “Grammy” look her best every Friday at the beauty shop and to Ernesto Estrada for his service over the last 30 years supporting the family’s business operations.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
