Donna Korenek

Donna Jean Hubenak Korenek, 73, of El Campo, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1946 in El Campo to Richard and Hermina Kubesch Hubenak. Donna married Emil J. Korenek Jr. on July 20, 1968 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Taiton and together they owned Korenek’s Repair in El Campo. She was also a nurse at Nightingale Hospital for 12 years and Caney Valley Hospital for five years. Donna was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and St. Philip Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Emil J. Korenek Jr. of El Campo; children, Stephanie King and husband Chris of East Bernard, Robert Korenek and wife Cheryl, Steven Korenek and wife Wendy and Sherrie Korenek, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Ryon Korenek, Cara Korenek, Faith Korenek, Chelsea Flagg and husband Dustin, Jacqueline King and Danielle King; sisters, Barbara Hoffmann of Fort Davis and Susan Rivera of Bastrop.
Due to these uncertain times, private graveside services will be held with the family.
Pallbearers will be Ryon Korenek, Chris King, Dwayne Novak, Thomas Hoelewyn, Bubba Blair, Shannon Garner, Steven Weinheimer and Bubba Lormand.
Memorial donations in memory of Donna may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
