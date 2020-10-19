Douglas Roddy, 73, of Louise, passed away Oct. 19, 2020. He was born in El Campo Sept. 9, 1947 to Roy and Agnes McKey Roddy. Douglas was a farmer.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Roddy of Louise; grandchildren, Mary Garcia and Dave Douglas Garcia, both of Louise; brother, Lawrence Roddy and wife Lettilyn of El Campo; sister, Norma Graham and husband Claudie of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Roddy and brother, Leroy Roddy.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Triska Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Lee Wayne Roddy, Darryl Popp, Tommy Smith, Greg Gregurek, Kenny Gregurek and Danny Kubecka. Honorary pallbearers will be Leslie Graham, Dale Graham, Jimmy Mazander, Heath Roddy, Dennis Delaughter, Tristan Grant, David Salderna and Jesse Salderna.
Memorial donations in memory of Douglas may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo or Wharton County Cares.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
