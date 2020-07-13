Wanda Robbins

Wanda J. Robbins, 73, of El Campo, passed away on July 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 15, 1946 in Mission to Gilbert and Olivia Salinas Perez.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Wanda Martinez and Vense of El Campo, Laura Ramirez of Austin; son, Enrique Ponce of Dallas; grandchildren, Derek Martinez, Marrisa Martinez, Phil Salazar, and Olivia Salazar, all of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and aunt, Aurelia Salinas.
No services will be held at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
