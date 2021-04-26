Jose Rocha Sr.

Jose Antonio Rocha Sr. of El Campo died April 23, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born in Palacios to Luis Ibarra and Juanita Martinez Rocha. He was an oilfield crew pusher.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie Guajardo; son, Richard Rocha; brothers, Robert and Julian Rocha; sister, Rosa Rocha; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joe Rocha; brothers, Luis Rocha Jr. and Roy Rocha and sister, Mary Rocha.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Triska Funeral Home with funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Blessing.
Serving as pallbearers are Anthony Perez, Aalizeah Perez, Cameron Olvera, Xavier Olvera, Marcus Rocha and Isaac Guajardo.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
