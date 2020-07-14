Alma Mican

Alma Lucille Mican, 77, of El Campo, passed away July 12, 2020. She was born on Aug. 13, 1942 in Lancaster, Ohio. Alma was a bookkeeper.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Mican of El Campo, Eric Mican and wife Yolanda of Wallis and Jason Mican and wife Jennifer of El Campo; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Barbara Hubbard of Old Ocean.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Mican; grandchild, Britney Mican and great-grandson, Braylon Mican.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Triska Funeral Home with a CDA rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral mass begins 10 a.m. Friday, July 17 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Chase Goodman officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Mican, Tyler Mican, Torry Mican, Scott Mican, Tim Loewe, Eddie Vaught and Anthony Rosas.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
