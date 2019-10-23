Leura Ramsey

Leura Hebel Ramsey, 96, of Garwood and El Campo peacefully passed on Oct. 22, 2019. Leura was born on April 20, 1923 in Ballinger to Sam and Willie Dee Hebel. She was raised in Mabank. Leura married Eugene Ramsey of Palacios on Nov. 8, 1947.
She is survived by three sons, Sam Ramsey of Austin, Coy and BambiLynn Ramsey of Houston and Rickey Ramsey of Aransas Pass, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leura was a nurse in her younger years in Palacios, housewife, mother to four sons and worked at Weiner’s Department store in El Campo before retiring in 1999. She loved staying busy around the house, mowing her yard and visiting with her sons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbara Calan and Iola Drost and Eugene Ramsey and her son, Mike Ramsey.
Visitation will be 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo with services at 10 a.m. followed by burial at the Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in El Campo alongside her husband, Eugene Ramsey.
Pallbearers will be Dickie Ellis, Bruce Ramsey, Tim Ramsey, John Ramsey, Chance Ramsey, Michael Ramsey and Chad Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers include Kimberly Ramsey Mitchell, Samantha Ramsey Chapman, Danielle Ramsey, Megan Ramsey, Madison Ramsey, Leanesse Ramsey, Olivia Ramsey, Genevieve Ramsey, Landon Ramsey, Lillie Ramsey and Marcel Ramsey, Kaitlin Mitchell and Emma Chapman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department or Garwood Veteran’s Library.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
