Janell Cecilia (Dressler) Labay

Janell C. Labay, 88, of Hamshire passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. She was born on Oct. 4, 1933 in El Campo to Frank W. and Cecilia Orsak Dressler.
Janell was raised in the El Campo area and graduated from El Campo High School and Wharton County Junior College. In 1959, she married Dewey D. Labay and they moved to Hamshire. Janell worked a long career in the banking business with 46 years of service as a teller and supervisor at Texas First Bank in Winnie. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Fannett. She was vivacious, sassy, spunky and a fun-loving person who will be greatly missed.
Janell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; brothers, George Dressler, Ted W. Dressler, Edward J. Dressler, and Jerome C. Dressler; sisters, Vlasta Halamicek, Bertha Kunetka, Lillian Heller, Dolores Sliva, and Charlyne Labay.
She is survived by her son Kevin Wayne Labay of Hamshire, sister Lorraine Kana of El Campo, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Blahuta, Steve Durst, Charles Heller, Michael Kana, David Labay, and Mark Sliva.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 9894 Gilbert Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
