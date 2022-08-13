Jonathan Clark Noyes

Jonathan Clark Noyes, born Aug. 20, 1954, went by Jay, was known as J.C. to some, and Uncle Buddy to his nieces and nephews, perished recently. Preceded in death by his parents (Jon & Kay Noyes), brother (Tim), nephew (Walker) and life-long best friend (Rusty Beck). He leaves behind his children; Christy and Timothy, their mother; Susan, three sisters; Joan, Susan and Margie; nieces  and nephews, many cousins and countless friends, all of whom will mourn his loss and miss him terribly.

From the time he was a child, Jay had a curious and adventurous spirit finding joy and freedom in learning and exploring. Even being struck by a car and in a coma as a toddler did not deter him from an active life.

