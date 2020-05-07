Warren Witcher

Warren “Butch” Paul Witcher, 62, of El Campo, passed away May 6, 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1957 in El Campo to George Paul Witcher and Dorothy Trochta Pospisil. Butch served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Fesco, Ltd. in El Campo as a QC Inspector. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Hermann Sons Life in El Campo, El Campo Rifle and Pistol Club, Coastal Conservation Association and National Rifle Association.
Butch was an avid hunter and fisherman. Whenever he had free time, Butch could be found hunting for big game or on a boat fishing in the bay. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren. Butch also had a passion for gardening. He often had an abundance of fruit and vegetables that he was proud to share with others.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Wigginton Witcher of El Campo; children, Jason Witcher (Tawnya) of Richmond, Wendel Witcher (Amy) of El Campo, Kim Hailey (John) of El Campo and Kody Witcher (Joie Tumlinson) of El Campo; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Donna Shelton (Jerry) of El Campo and Brenda Strelec (Sonny) of Edna; brother-in-law, Dennis Wigginton of Rosharon and sister-in-law, Susan Hansen of Brazoria.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Donald and Delores Ann Wigginton.
Visitation was 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. today, Saturday, May 9 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with funeral Mass following at 1 p.m. Due to CDC guidelines, there will be a limited amount of people allowed inside the church. Visitors are required to wear a mask at the funeral home and church. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion 251 will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Jerry Shelton Jr., Dustin Shelton, Phillip Wigginton, Patrick Wigginton, Blake Hansen, Garret Hansen and Jack Strelec. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Fesco, Ltd. in El Campo.
Memorial donations in memory of Butch may be made to St. Philip Catholic School, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
