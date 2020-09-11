Arlene Harbaugh

Arlene Violet Harbaugh, 86, of El Campo, and formerly of Lubbock, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 8, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arlene was born Sept. 15, 1933 to L.P. and Fern (Bard) Alexander in Houston. On Aug. 8, 1981 she married George Robert (Bob) Harbaugh with whom she enjoyed a loving relationship for 36 years prior to Bob’s death in 2017.
Arlene is survived by her son, Michael Thyssen and wife Sharon of Glen Flora; daughters, Melodye Arrambide and husband Freddy of El Campo; Cynthia Priesmeyer and husband Terry of El Campo and Robyn Shofner and husband Mark of Lamesa; step-children, Rhonda Morton of Lubbock; Cari Johnson and husband Greg of League City and Amy Thornton and husband Tommy of Alvin; sister, Doris Huddle of Baytown and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cranford of Lubbock. She and Bob shared 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Arlene made her career as a certified executive housekeeper managing housekeeping departments in various hospitals throughout Texas. She took pride in making sure the hospitals she worked for were properly sanitized for the health and well being of all patients, staff members and visitors.
Arlene was very creative and enjoyed sewing, oil painting, ceramics and doll making. She loved to sit by the window and watch the birds. Her favorite past-time was going to garage sales and “junk” stores searching for a bargain. She really enjoyed listening and dancing to country music. Arlene was raised in the Methodist church and had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock and the First United Methodist Church of El Campo.
The family suggests memorials be made to Houston Hospice of El Campo or your favorite charity.
