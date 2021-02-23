Dorothy Hattie Dettling, 91, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. She was born July 31, 1929 in Weimar to Raymond and Albina Kainer Cernoch. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 1374 and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Briscoe and husband Bill of Weimar and Nancy Moore and husband Curtis of Magnolia; grandchildren, Corey Briscoe and wife Briana, Tyson Briscoe and wife Julee, and Hannah Pilat and husband Brentyn and great-grandchildren, Ryan Briscoe, Matthew Briscoe, Dylan Briscoe, Darriona Briscoe, Jacic Briscoe, Samaya Briscoe, Stella Briscoe, Kaden Pilat, Parker Pilat, Brynn Pilat and Preston Pilat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Willie C. Dettling.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at St. Philip Catholic Church. A CDA Rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. and funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m., all at St. Philip Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Briscoe, Matthew Briscoe, Dylan Briscoe, Jacic Briscoe, Kaden Pilat, Preston Pilat, Corey Briscoe, Tyson Briscoe and Brentyn Pilat.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Catholic School.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Manor for the loving care they gave during her time there.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
