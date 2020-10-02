Brenda Chomout

Brenda Mae Horak Chomout, 75, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 1, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1945 in Rosenberg to Jerry Horak and Lillie Mae Stegemueller Horak Hartman.
She joined Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in April 1973 and was a lifetime member who completed all degrees from Ritual of Jewels to highest level of Torchbearer. She never missed a meeting and had 30 years of perfect attendance. She had served in all offices and committees, and was honored with the Girl of the Year and Valentine Sweetheart several times over the years. She received the Circle of the Rose award and Silver Circle award for her many years of membership.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A. “Dick” Chomout; son, Richard Chomout Jr. and wife Jennifer of El Campo; daughter, D’Anna Nowack and husband Scott of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Skylar Carmichael, Noah Carmical, Brynn Chomout, Michael, Marissa and Meredith Nowack; honorary grandchildren, Eli and Isaac Kresta; brothers, Ken Horak and wife Barb and Stephen Horak and wife Susan; nieces and nephews, Ross Horak, Reid Horak, Tiffany Hyland and Heather Kess.
Brenda was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved deeply with an unending and unfailing compassionate heart and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be private.
Pallbearers will be Ross Horak, Reid Horak, Eli Kresta, Isaac Kresta, Jeff Schneider, Steve Schneider, Noah Carmical and Randy Pollard.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brenda may be made to the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
