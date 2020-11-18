Rueben Joe Castro, age 65, of El Campo passed away Nov. 13, 2020 in El Campo. He was born April 6, 1955 in Shiner to Savior and Olga Laas Castro.
He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Barnes (Andrew) of El Campo, Brittany Marie Salvato of Lindale, Lynsay Nicole Porter of Lindale; son, Wesley Castro (Melissa) of El Campo; four grandchildren; brothers, Robert Castro (Karen) of Houston, Roy Castro (Dora) of El Campo as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Cindy Zaruba Castro.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Wheeler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.