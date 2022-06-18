James Henry Henslee of El Campo died June 11, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born Aug. 18, 1943 in Tolar, to Oscar and Mary Cherry Henslee. He is a retired shop superintendent for Marek Trucking where he was employed for 32 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janie Goates Henslee of El Campo; sons James Henslee Jr. and wife Serena of El Campo, William “Bubba” Henslee and wife Denise of Egypt, TX, Dennis Henslee and wife Charon of Holdenville, OK, Jeff Henslee and wife Danielle of Humble; daughter Sandra Brown and husband Scott of Brownsville, OR; sister Sheila Parker and husband Jerry of Paluxy; brothers Rickey Henslee and wife Anita of Weatherford, Willard Henslee and wife Shelly of Granbury; 17 grandchildren, 10.5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 13 brothers and sisters.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of James Henslee will be held 3 p.m. Sept. 24, 2022 at the family residence.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX, 979-543-3681.
