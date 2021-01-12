Rev. Felix Flores Sr., 66, of Wharton, born July 4, 1954 to George and Epifania Rios Flores, entered into his eternal rest Jan. 1, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 at New Faith Church Wharton, with burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park Wharton. Attendance by invitation only and social distancing and masks required. Services will on be live on New Faith Church Wharton Facebook page.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton.
