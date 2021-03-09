Dale Joseph Popp of El Campo died March 6, 2021 at the age of 62. He was born Sept. 15, 1958 to Alvin Frank and Henrietta Rohan Popp. He was an oilfield truck driver for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus No. 3371 and the Nada KJT No. 34.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Labay Popp; children, Dustin Popp and friend Misty Tesch, Kimberly Hadley and husband Sonny and Bonnie Galindo and husband Adam; grandchildren, Caleb, Caley and Joseph Popp, Ace Galindo, Clayton and Dakota Hadley and Lonnie and Theresa Hadley; great-grandson, Luke Hadley and baby Hadley on the way; sisters, Deborah Johnson and husband Billy, Annette Bittner and husband Paul, and Dawn Macek and husband Billy and mother-in-law, Agnes Labay.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Britni Popp.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Triska Funeral Home. A KC Rosary will be offered 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Nada. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Caleb Popp, Ace Galindo, Lonnie Hadley, Clayton Hadley, Dakota Hadley, Chad Otradovsky, Nathen Labay and Jeremy Cervenka. Honorary bearers are Caley Popp, Joseph Popp, Luke Hadley, Theresa Hadley, Madison Genstner, Melody Genstner and Adalynn Tesch.
Memorials in memory of Dale Popp may be made to St. Mary Church-Nada, Garwood Volunteer Fire Department or donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.