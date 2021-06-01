Ludvik “L.J.” Bartek Jr., 75, of El Campo, passed away May 20, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1945 in El Campo to Ludvik Bartek Sr. and Julia (Rucka) Bartek. L.J. proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked as a truck driver for Greenleaf Nursery and later for Ermis Vacuum Services. He was an avid fisherman and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Guderian (Glenn) of Madisonville, Michele Barrum (Craig) of Montgomery and Kimberly Phillips (Matt) of Madisonville; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Leona Tristan (James Mosby) of El Campo, Stacy Tristan of Edna and six step-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Bartek and sisters, Judy Venglar (Bob), Mary Kay Socha (Glenn) and Theresa Harton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Senaida Bartek; sister, Rita Krpec and brothers, Joe and Rick Bartek.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with memorial Mass following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of L.J. may be made to St. Philip School or St. John’s Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.