Vergil Michaelsen

Vergil Edmund Michaelsen, 87, of El Campo, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1932 in El Campo to Sophus and Maren Methea (Strarup) Michaelsen. Vergil proudly served in the U.S. Army Armed Forces during the Korean War. He enlisted in April of 1953 and was promoted to Corporal of the 1st Armored Division, 702nd Armored Infantry Battalion. He became good friends with Robert Ripple while assigned to the same barracks. They were destined to become best friends, which led them to become brothers-in-law. Vergil married the love of his life, Isabelle (Hubenak) Michaelsen on Nov. 16, 1955. He enjoyed gardening, playing dominoes and fishing. But, most of all, he loved to watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in Ricebird sporting events. He was so proud of all of them. His family was always so important to him.
He is survived by his daughter, Melaney Bullard and husband Bobby Bullard Jr. of El Campo; son, Kenneth Michaelsen and wife Amy of El Campo; grandchildren, Lindsay Bullard, Kristi Kocian and husband Robby, Chase Bullard and wife Haley, and Kara Michaelsen - Todd Korenek; great-grandchildren, Devon, Danielle and Dylan Earls, Payton Kocian, Isabelle Bullard, Paige and Rhett Kocian; and sister, Lavon Bowen.
Vergil was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Isabelle Michaelsen; sister, Arlene Juranek; and brother, Martin Michaelsen.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion 251 will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Bullard, Devon Earls, Dylan Earls, Todd Korenek, Robby Kocian, Brian Michaelsen and Rob Ripple.
Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Vergil may be made to the El Campo Ricebird Booster Club or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.