Gary Wayne Kana went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born to Steve and Rosa Mae Kana on Dec. 24, 1956. He was the youngest of four children.
He graduated from El Campo High School in 1975 and worked for Transco/Williams for over 25 years. He retired in 2006. Gary married the love of his life, Christine Koenig, on April 23, 1999. He loved spending time with his boys, Coby and Dustin, fishing, hunting, fixing things, and tinkering in the barn. He was “Papa Bear” to three very lucky kids, Dane, Roan and Lenora. His main priority was spoiling them rotten, and he accomplished that task without question.
He was a regular at Ritz #1, and he cherished the friendships he built sitting around that checkout counter.
Gary is survived by his wife, Christine; sons, Coby Kana and wife Heather, Dustin Kana and wife Holly; stepson, Blaze Kopecky; grandchildren, Dane, Roan and Lenora; brother, James Kana and wife Sherry; sister, Debbie Lewis; mother-in-law, Alice Koenig; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy Dunlap and father-in-law, Frank Koenig.
Pallbearers will be Coby Kana, Dustin Kana, Blaze Kopecky, Shannon Ritz, August Sohrt, Charles Schmidt and Dane Kana. Honorary pallbearers include Mark Collins, Mark Kubala, Chad Morton, Daniel Juranek, Emil Stepan, Bobby Stepan, W.E. Stepan, Jimmy Roehl, Walter Lilie and Wayne Zabodyn.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Oct. 1 starting at 3 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at St. Philip Catholic Church in El Campo. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Catholic School, St. Philip Catholic Church or the Holy Cross Memorial Park Fund.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
