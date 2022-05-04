Martin G. Zambrano, 72, of Winnie, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Riceland Medical Center, Winnie. He was born Sept. 22, 1949, in El Campo, to Josephina Garcia Zambrano and Gregorio Zambrano.
Martin was a truck driver for over 30 years prior to his retirement. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and spending time at the beach. He also enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Martin had a wonderful sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandpa.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Paulette Zambrano, of Winnie; sons, Zachary Zambrano and wife, Wendi, of Victoria; Pernell Zambrano, of Wharton; Marty Zambrano Jr.; and Gary Robert Zambrano, both of Kennewick; grandsons, Austin and Adrian Zambrano; brother, George Zambrano and wife, Nancy, of Bellville; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sons, Rodney, Tommy and Johnny Ray Zambrano.
A gathering of Mr. Zambrano’s family and friends will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Broussard’s, 134 W. Buccaneer, Winnie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 135 Buccaneer, Winnie, his interment followed at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
