Adela G. Escamia went to be with the Lord April 5, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born in El Campo July 7, 1944 to Pedro and Tiburcia Ramirez Garza.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alejos Escamia; daughters, Nora Orta, Cathy Vasquez (Joe), Esther Ybarra (Ramon), Becky Martin (Ditino); sons, Robert Escamia (Rosa), Eddie Escamia, Alejos Escamia Jr. (Helen), Salvador Escamia Sr., as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Manuela Salinas, Tiburcia Gussman, Elouisa Arrambide, Margaret Acuna; brothers, Pedro Garza, Benito Garza and daughter-in-law, Ruby Escamia.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, April 9 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in El Campo with burial to follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Arthur Vasquez, Travis Guajardo, Dominic Martin, Sergio Martin, Eddie “Doc” Escamia Jr., Jose L Escamia Sr. and Alex Cardenas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
