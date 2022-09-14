Frank John Bubela

Frank John Bubela, 89, of El Campo, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was born April 26, 1933, to Frank and Lucy Krenek Bubela, formerly of Nada. He was an army veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, a retired Justice of the Peace and a retired mortician.

On June 18, 1961, Frank married Arlene Kloesel. On July 8, 1975, Frank and Arlene welcomed twin boys, Bert and Brent. Frank was extremely active in his boys’ lives: coaching many of their baseball teams, leading their scout troops and cheering them on when they became El Campo Ricebirds. When the boys were 17, Arlene tragically died of cancer on Nov. 21, 1992.

