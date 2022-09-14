Frank John Bubela, 89, of El Campo, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was born April 26, 1933, to Frank and Lucy Krenek Bubela, formerly of Nada. He was an army veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, a retired Justice of the Peace and a retired mortician.
On June 18, 1961, Frank married Arlene Kloesel. On July 8, 1975, Frank and Arlene welcomed twin boys, Bert and Brent. Frank was extremely active in his boys’ lives: coaching many of their baseball teams, leading their scout troops and cheering them on when they became El Campo Ricebirds. When the boys were 17, Arlene tragically died of cancer on Nov. 21, 1992.
While following the boys play Ricebird baseball on their way to state, he started a close friendship with Patsy Baklik, whose son Brian was a teammate and a good friend of his boys. A few years later, on Jan. 5, 1996, Frank and Patsy were married. Frank’s new family now included three step-children, Greg, Alicia and Brian. Frank and Patsy made countless trips watching college baseball games and following their kids.
Frank began working for Triska Funeral Home in 1958. Initially, his duties included driving the ambulance and working as an assistant on funeral services. He earned his funeral director’s license in 1965 and his embalmer’s license in 1967. Frank was exceptional in all aspects of his job; however, his most important attribute was his servant’s heart. He loved his job because he loved people and God had gifted him with a talent where he could serve families with a beautiful memory of their loved ones. Frank served at Triska Funeral Home for 64 years, almost right up to the point of his passing. His service will forever be remembered by his coworkers, his family and his friends. “His master said to him, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant. Since you were faithful in small matters, I will give you great responsibilities. Come, share your master’s joy.’” – Matthew 25:21
Frank is survived by his wife Patsy; his sons, Brent (Carolyn) Bubela of Crescent, Bert (Leslie) Bubela of Frisco, Greg (Nancy) Baklik of Katy, Brian (Tera) Baklik of El Campo; his daughter, Alicia (Randy) Cieslewicz of Austin; his grandchildren, Kate, Carlee, and Jax Bubela, Paige and Will Bubela, Tyler Baklik, Jake and Elli Cieslewicz; his sisters, Vlasta Faldyn and Doris Priesmeyer; his brother, Larry (Janet) Bubela, his brothers-in-law, Frank Miculka, Lee Roy Staff, Albert (Pat) Staff, Anton (Barbara) Staff, Larry (Theresa) Staff, Johnny (Rachel) Staff, Raymond (Rhonda) Staff, George Staff, Paul (Gay) Staff; his sisters-in-law, Joyce Bubela, Lillie (Johnny) Wied, Mary Ann Staff and Liz Staff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucy Bubela; his first wife, Arlene Kloesel Bubela; his in-laws, Herbert and Hilda Kloesel; his brothers, Clarence Bubela and Allen Bubela; his sister, Janet Miculka; his sisters-in-law, Ruth Kunz and Norma Staff and his brothers-in-law, Jerry Faldyn, Daniel Priesmeyer, Bob Staff and Tommy Staff.
A viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Triska Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 with visitation preceding at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Weldon Nanson, Raymond Staff, Chris Staff, Travis Staff, Chris Triska, Chip Bubela, James Priesmeyer and Steven Korenek. Honorary pallbearers will be Kate, Carlee, and Jax Bubela, Paige and Will Bubela, Tyler Baklik, Jake and Elli Cieslewicz, Jimmie and Ceci Triska, Janice Danklefs, Jessica Labay, Bubba Lormand, Henry Baisa and Jack Saucedo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Frank to St. Philip Endowment Fund, St. Philip School or the ECHS Arlene Bubela Memorial Scholarship Fund.
