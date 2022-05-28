Gene Webster Beery III, 69, of El Campo, passed away May 26, 2022. He was born on Jan. 27, 1953 in Wharton to Gene Webster Beery Jr. and Margaret Ann Mouser Beery. Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
While he wasn’t a member of any civic organizations, he was the founder, an original member, of the ‘Table of Knowledge’ at Kahanek’s Place in Taiton.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Dluhos Beery of El Campo; daughter, Hanna Semon and husband Lance of Richmond; son, Jason Beery and wife Stephanie of El Campo; grandchildren, Ty and Lane Semon; brother, Alan Beery and wife Renee of El Campo; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Dluhos of El Campo; six sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Silvin James Dluhos and niece, Kelly Dluhos.
Visitation begins 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. with Deacon Patrick Kubala officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Gene may be made to St. Jude’s Foundation, MDS Foundation or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
