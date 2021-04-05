Paul Leroy Stumer passed away April 3, 2021. He was born June 28, 1957 in Mississippi to Leroy and Mary Cox Stumer. He was a retired truck driver. He was a roadie for concerts and at an early age was a boat racer and in later in life he enjoyed watching boat races. He was a volunteer for the Pattison and Brookshire Fire Departments and was a certified EMT.
He is survived by his children, LaSay Stumer (Greg), Dru Wallace (Amber), Dakoda Wallace (April); brother, David Stumer; grandchildren Kohen Roy, Haidyn, Hunter and Harlie Wallace, Waylon Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Calvin Graham; sister, Mary Ann Hancock and sister-in-law, Molly Stumer.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
