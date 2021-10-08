Minnie Lee Shaw Conner passed away Oct. 7, 2021. She was born March 8, 1917, to Teresa and Christian Wilbeck of Pierce. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1936. After graduating from Texas Woman’s University in 1939, she moved to Garwood and began teaching first and second grades in the Garwood School. In 1941, she married Edward Lee Shaw of Garwood and continued to teach until 1945. After Ed Lee died in 1956, she resumed teaching at Columbus Elementary School until 1969, where she was affectionately known as “Miss Minnie.” She returned to Garwood Elementary and retired in 1980. In 1977, she married Guy Conner of El Campo, who preceded her in death in 1995.
A vibrant, independent woman, Minnie Lee was an active member of many organizations in Colorado County, beginning in the 1940s and remaining active in Delta Kappa Gamma, Colorado County Retired Teachers Association, Lehrer United Methodist Church, Garwood/Nada Gadabouts and volunteering at Rice Medical Center.
She had an open heart and door for any and all. She will be missed by a host of family members and an abundance of friends.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Shaw Swanson of San Antonio; son, Chris W. Shaw and wife Deborah of San Antonio; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Private interment is at Garden of Memories, El Campo. Pallbearers are Chad Shaw, Ryan Rumohr, Kelly Smith, Edward Eiland, Walde Schiurring and Terry Marek.
Memorials in her name may be made to Lehrer United Methodist Church, Garwood, TX, Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, Garwood, the streetlight fund of Garwood Association for Restoration, P.O. Box, Garwood, TX , GAR Memorial donations, P.O. Box 23, Garwood, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
