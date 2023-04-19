Clara Albina Buxkamper Gold • October 7, 1929 - April 15, 2023

Clara Albina Buxkamper Gold, 93, of Garwood, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023 in Columbus. She was born on Oct. 7, 1929 in Garwood to Leo W. Buxkamper and Frances Janish Buxkamper. She was the youngest of four children and the only daughter.

She married Edwin E. Gold from Nada on Nov. 11, 1947 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. They settled in Garwood where they raised their five children. Clara had several jobs and she also worked on the farm along with Edwin and their children. Her proudest career move was becoming a teller at Columbus State Bank where she worked for 23 years and retired in 1992. She enjoyed her retirement, returning back on the farm, cooking, canning, working in her gardens, traveling and even her housework. She loved quilting with the ladies in the community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

