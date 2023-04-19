Clara Albina Buxkamper Gold • October 7, 1929 - April 15, 2023

Clara Albina Buxkamper Gold, 93, of Garwood, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023 in Columbus. She was born on Oct. 7, 1929 in Garwood to Leo W. Buxkamper and Frances Janish Buxkamper. She was the youngest of four children and the only daughter.
She married Edwin E. Gold from Nada on Nov. 11, 1947 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. They settled in Garwood where they raised their five children. Clara had several jobs and she also worked on the farm along with Edwin and their children. Her proudest career move was becoming a teller at Columbus State Bank where she worked for 23 years and retired in 1992. She enjoyed her retirement, returning back on the farm, cooking, canning, working in her gardens, traveling and even her housework. She loved quilting with the ladies in the community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Clara was a member of the Christian Mother’s Society, The Catholic Daughters of Americas, KJZT Insurance Society, and KJT Insurance Society. She was on the finance committee for the annual St. Mary’s Festival and Homecoming Picnic.
Clara is survived by her children: daughters, LaVerne (Ronald) Haller of O’Fallon, MO, Charlyne Bruce of Madison, WI, and Gretchen (Howard) Wilkerson of Eagle Lake; son, Ronnie (Reneau) Gold of New Taiton; grandchildren, Stephen (Christiana) Haller, Michelle McKenzie and fiancé, Edwin Cuevas, Brent Gold and fiancée Katie Hoffman, Clint Gold, Jason (Leisha) Berry, Kayla (Peter) Keys, TJ (Christie) Buzek, Tiffany (Daniel) Wittig, and Kayce (Garett) Cranek. She is survived by 21 great-grandchildren.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Lynette “Lyn” Gold, three brothers, Joe Buxkamper, Vince “Jimmie” Buxkamper, Edwin Buxkamper, her grandson, Brandon McKenzie, and her great grandson, Jake Wittig.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. A parish prayer service and a Catholic Daughter rosary began at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass was at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with Rev. Greg Korenek, Rev. Peter K. Yeboah-Amanfo, and Msgr. James Janish officiating. Burial was at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Nada.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Stephen Haller, Brent Gold, Clint Gold, Jason Berry, T.J. Buzek, Daniel Wittig and Garett Cranek.
Honorary pallbearer was John Buxkamper.
Memorial donations in memory of Clara may be made to Garwood Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 131, Garwood, TX. 77442 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 97, Nada, TX 77460.
Services are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma St, Columbus, TX 78934.
To send flowers to the family of Clara Gold, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.