Joe Richardson, 63, born Jan. 14,1957 in El Campo died Jan. 21, 2020. Visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. Jan 31, 2020 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Progressive Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at Pin Oak Community Cemetery.

