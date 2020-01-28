Joe Richardson, 63, born Jan. 14,1957 in El Campo died Jan. 21, 2020. Visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. Jan 31, 2020 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Progressive Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at Pin Oak Community Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.