Leroy Mican

Leroy Joseph Mican, 87, of Wharton, Texas died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at a Houston hospital.
Leroy was born at home on March 12, 1932 in El Campo, the son of Joseph Mican and Frances Cernoch Mican.
He grew up in the El Campo and Hillje areas. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a dedicated employee of Entex Gas Company for mreo than 30 years. Leroy married Shirley Freese on Aug. 24, 1974. She preceded him in death on Nov. 3, 2013. Leroy enjoyed playing the accordian, dancing, church picnics, gardening and extensive traveling, Astros baseball, KULP radio and was a huge fan of the Molly B Polka Party. However, what brought him the most joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years and his younger brother, Allen Mican.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynnell Ramirez (Omar) of Corpus Christi and their children, Jarrod and Austin; daughter, Laurie Lindeman of Lewisville and her children, Christian and Cameron; and son, Curtis Mican of Corpus Christi. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Karen Boatright (Sam) of Austin and their children, Jason (Kate) and their daughter, Elizabeth; Jessica Donald (Watson) and their children, Jack and Sam; stepson, Roy Freese (Gayle) of Glen Flora; stepson Terry Freese (Lisa) of Wharton and their children, Zachary and Joel; stepdaughter, Cheryl Calhoun (Jim) of Wharton and their children, Jordan (Mara), and Megan Calhoun; stepson, Ken Freese (Susan) of Wharton and their children, Tyler (Danielle) and Riley (Shaina) and daughter, Everly.
The family wishes to extend a very heart-felt thank you to his granddaughter, Megan Calhoun, who spent countless hours advocating for his health and well-being and making sure he laughed often. She and her many friends and colleagues at CHI St. Luke’s Medical Center made her PaPa’s final days as comfortable as possible.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Deacon James Dvorak officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in El Campo. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jarrod Ramirez, Austin Ramirez, Christian Lindeman, Cameron Lindeman, Jason Boatright, Riley Freese, Tyler Freese, Jordan Calhoun, Zachary Freese and Joel Freese.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
