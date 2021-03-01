Shane Singleton

Shane Christopher Singleton, 21, of Wharton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at a Houston hospital. Shane was born May 15, 1999, in Houston.
Shane attended St. Philip Catholic School and graduated from El Campo High School in 2017. He completed the Wharton County Junior College EMT Program and worked as an EMT in Dallas. Shane was an avid outdoorsman. He loved horses, hunting and fishing as often as possible, playing basketball, soccer and working out. He was a sixth generation Texan and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
His nickname from family and friends was “MacGyver,” and it fit him to a tee. He had an uncommon knack for doing things in unconventional ways and they usually involved duct tape and paper clips. Shane had an incredible gift of motivating others to be better. He was the brightest light in any room and was a happening everywhere he went. He never met a stranger and made everyone feel comfortable around him. Kids were his favorite people and vice versa. Children gravitated to him everywhere he went. Above all, Shane loved his family and he loved Jesus. The family would often joke that he was destined to be a politician or a preacher because of his charisma and powers of persuasion.
It is hard to imagine life without Shane, but in his final act of love and kindness, by donating his organs, Shane has saved at least three lives. His heart was “one of a kind” and his family is thankful that it will continue to live on.
Shane was preceded in death by his grandmother, Madeleine Abell Wither.
Shane is survived by his parents, Howard Singleton of Wharton and Kimberly Singleton, of Austin; brother, Spencer Singleton of Houston; sister, Sarah Grace Singleton of College Station; grandparents, F. Howard Singleton of Corpus Christi and Lonny and Audrey McClung of Phoenix, Arz.; aunts and uncles, Dr. Wright W. Singleton, Georganna Lusk and husband Scott, Jennifer Wither and Kurt McClung and wife Kelly; and cousins, Wiley Singleton, Karley Singleton, Karsyn Singleton, Wryland Singleton, Alex Edstrom, Max McClung and Karoline McClung; along with special friends, Ken and Stephanie Mays of Houston, and Virginia Kutach, recently deceased, of Boling.
Honorary pallbearers are Spencer Singleton, Max McClung, Keaton McDonald, Angel Elizondo and Luke Abell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Cove Summer Camp - Project 319 at pinecove.com, The Sanctuary Fellowship, or Ducks Unlimited. These organizations were important in Shane’s life.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Wharton Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at First Baptist Church in El Campo with Revs. Joe Sanders and Rick DuBroc officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
