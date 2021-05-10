Wanda Thumann

Wanda “Julane” Thumann, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior May 9, 2021 in El Campo, Texas.
She was born Aug. 8, 1927, the youngest daughter of Lonzo H. and Nora Lacy Baird Johnson in San Gabriel, Milam County Texas.
In 1945 Julane married Donald Ray Ferguson and their life began in El Campo. In 1959 Julane and Donald moved to Bay City where Donald and his father Alvin opened Ferguson Radiator. In 1960 the couple adopted a baby boy, Shawn.
Julane was a homemaker, the family business bookkeeper and a wonderful loving mother and grandmother. She loved bowling, cooking, fishing and being in the outdoors.
Donald passed away in 1990 and in 1992, Julane married Carl Thumann and her life of adventure continued with traveling, hunting and fishing. Carl passed in 2000.
She moved to El Campo in late 2000 to be closer to her son and grandson,Westin.
Julane was a resident of Garden Villa Nursing Home in El Campo since 2014 where she made many friends and enjoyed her time playing bingo, dominos and cards.
She was proceed in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Ray Johnson, Lonzo H Johnson Jr., Woodrow Johnson and sisters, Honna Fay Hill, Agusta Zarfas and Louise Curlee.
Julane is survived by her son, Donald Shawn Ferguson and wife Kristen of El Campo; grandsons, Westin Ferguson of Kyle and Brondon Brune of Kyle.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at Cedarville Cemetery in Bay City, with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
Pallbearers will be Nolan Chambless, Westin Ferguson, Brondon Brune, Robert Holder, Brad Bennettson and Emory Bruce.
In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to the charity of choice in honor of Julane Thumann.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
