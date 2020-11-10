Irvin James Janik, 68, of El Campo, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at a Richmond hospital. He was born April 14, 1952 in Wharton, to Rudolph and Martha Chumchal Janik.
Irvin was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. He worked as a butcher/ meat cutter for many years. Irvin enjoyed being outdoors and loved hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Viereck and brother-in-law, Charles Viereck.
Irvin is survived by his daughters, Cheryal Tritschler and husband Brent; son David Janik and wife Jill and daughter, Amanda Justus and husband Heath; nine grandchildren; brother, Larry Janik and wife Donna of El Campo, Eugene Janik and wife Elaine of El Campo and Vernon Janik of El Campo.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eugene Janik, Vernon Janik, Larry Janik, Jason Janik, Hunter Janik and Coltyn Janik.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.