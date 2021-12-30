Delores Naiser

Delores Ann Petter Naiser, 87, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on May 12, 1934 in Bellville to John and Mary Klecka Petter.
Delores graduated from El Campo High School in 1951 and went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration from Wharton County Junior College in 1953, where she was a Sweetheart Maid of Honor.
Delores and Lawrence Naiser met on the school bus to the high school and were married in 1953 for 52 years. They lived in Oklahoma and Texas during Larry’s career with the IRS, while Delores worked in retail, where she developed her famous love of jewelry, and later in the church business office.
After Larry’s retirement from the IRS in 1983 they moved back to El Campo where he practiced law and served as Wharton County Judge for eight years. While living in El Campo Delores was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Daughters, No. 1374, and the KJZT Society. She held additional memberships with the American Legion Auxiliary No. 251, The Pilot Club of El Campo, The El Campo Museums Society, Green Thumb Garden Club, El Campo Chamber of Commerce, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge until she moved to Muskogee, Oklahoma in 2007.
Delores loved Paris and made multiple trips there. She also enjoyed traveling to many other places and always wanted to be on the go. She was very competitive and a challenging player at the family and friends dominoes and card games, always a desired partner. Delores said, “I enjoy everything I do, and I love doing it!”
She is survived by her loving daughters, Deborah K. Luton and husband, Gill of Stillwater, Okla.; Karen N. Tennery and husband, John of Tulsa, Okla.; and 3 grandchildren, Adam Luton and wife Evan of Fredericksburg, Emily James and husband Reed of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Hope Tennery of Dallas. She is also survived by her great- granddaughters, Hallie, Harper, Haddyn and Hunter Luton of Fredericksburg and Piper and Reese James of Stillwater. Other surviving relatives include her sisters-in-law, Elaine Hicks and JoAnn Naiser and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence, brothers, Frank Petter and wife Gladys, John Petter and wife Ruth, sisters, Florence Files and Irene Townley and husband L. M., brothers-in-law, Frank Naiser and James Hicks, and sisters-in-law, Helen Naiser, Doris Philips and husband John, and Lorraine Dennis and husband James.
The family would like to thank the people at Legend at Tulsa Hills and RoseRock Hospice who were friends to and took good care of Delores. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cascia Hall Foundation, 2520 S. Yorktown, Tulsa, OK, 74114.
Services will be held at St. John Catholic Church in New Taiton on Friday, Jan. 7. Visitation at 10 a.m.; Rosary at 10:30 a.m.; Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
