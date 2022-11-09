Pedro “Pete” M. Ramos

Pedro “Pete” M. Ramos was born on April 16, 1952 in Lyford to Trinidad and Maria Morales Ramos and passed away on Oct. 31, 2022 at the age of 70.

Pete was a kind soul who had a heart of gold. Everyone who had the chance to get to know Pete knows that he was a great man who would help anyone who asked. He was married to his soul mate, Libby, for 47 years, during which they built a loving family home with their 3 sons, 2 granddaughters and his bulldog, Kane. Pete worked as a meat market manager for HEB for 31 years before retiring briefly, and then returned to work for Prasek’s Family Smokehouse for 8 years. During his career, he had many people to whom he passed on his vast knowledge of meat cutting. No one cut a steak like Mr. Pete. His talents as a meat cutter only fueled his love of cooking and BBQ. He was always known for making the best food you just couldn’t resist. It will definitely be missed. He loved sports and never missed an opportunity to cheer on his Cowboys, Astros, Rockets and Longhorns.

