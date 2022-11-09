Pedro “Pete” M. Ramos was born on April 16, 1952 in Lyford to Trinidad and Maria Morales Ramos and passed away on Oct. 31, 2022 at the age of 70.
Pete was a kind soul who had a heart of gold. Everyone who had the chance to get to know Pete knows that he was a great man who would help anyone who asked. He was married to his soul mate, Libby, for 47 years, during which they built a loving family home with their 3 sons, 2 granddaughters and his bulldog, Kane. Pete worked as a meat market manager for HEB for 31 years before retiring briefly, and then returned to work for Prasek’s Family Smokehouse for 8 years. During his career, he had many people to whom he passed on his vast knowledge of meat cutting. No one cut a steak like Mr. Pete. His talents as a meat cutter only fueled his love of cooking and BBQ. He was always known for making the best food you just couldn’t resist. It will definitely be missed. He loved sports and never missed an opportunity to cheer on his Cowboys, Astros, Rockets and Longhorns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby sister named Eva. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Libby,” of El Campo; sons: Christopher (Dawn), Patrick (Hannah), all of El Campo and Peter, of Houston. Granddaughters, Bree, age 10 and Callie, age 4 months of El Campo. Sisters: Mary Alice Scarborough of Rogers, AR, Susie (Ted) Gillis of Sante Fe and Emma Garduno of League City.
Brothers: Fabian Fonseca of Rockport, Trinidad (Annie) Ramos Jr of Victoria and Joe (Alicia) Ramos of Victoria. He is also survived by many more family members whom he loved dearly.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Trey Ramos, Telly Ramos, David Rogers, Robert Gillis, Albert Ikonomos, Andrew Ikonomos, Adam Gutierrez and Mark Martinez.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
